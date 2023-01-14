Long IslandSuffolk

LIE crash in Holtsville: One person killed

By Lorena Mongellilorena.mongelli@newsday.com

Suffolk County Police are investigating a fatal crash on the Long Island Expressway in Holtsville that killed one person early Saturday morning, police said.

The unidentified person was in a vehicle that crashed after hitting a divider on the westbound LIE near exit 62 at 4:10 a.m., police said. The accident forced temporary lanes closures but the lanes have reopened, police said.  

The investigation is ongoing. No further information is available at this time, police said.

By Lorena Mongelli

Latest videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?