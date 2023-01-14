LIE crash in Holtsville: One person killed

Suffolk County Police are investigating a fatal crash on the Long Island Expressway in Holtsville that killed one person early Saturday morning, police said.

The unidentified person was in a vehicle that crashed after hitting a divider on the westbound LIE near exit 62 at 4:10 a.m., police said. The accident forced temporary lanes closures but the lanes have reopened, police said.

The investigation is ongoing. No further information is available at this time, police said.