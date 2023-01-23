Long Island Expressway westbound closed at Exit 50 after crash

A Sunday evening crash forced the temporary closure of all westbound Long Island Expressway lanes at Exit 50, Suffolk County police said.

Police said a crash was reported at 7:07 p.m. on Sunday on the LIE westbound between exits 49 and 50 in Melville. The LIE was closed west of Exit 50 and the Exit 50 ramp was also closed.

Police could not immediately provide additional information, regarding the nature of the crash or injuries reported.