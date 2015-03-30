DWI charge for Shirley woman who crashed into patrol car, injuring Suffolk cop, say police

A Shirley woman was charged with drunken driving after, police said, she crashed her vehicle into a patrol car early Sunday morning in Medford, causing minor injuries to the officer.

Linda Blydenburgh, 55, of 486 William Floyd Pkwy., was charged with driving while intoxicated. She was being held in the Suffolk County jail. Bail was set at $2,000 cash or $4,000 bond and her license was suspended at her arraignment Sunday in First District Court in Central Islip.

Authorities said the crash occurred about 12:25 a.m. while a Suffolk County police officer was sitting in his vehicle blocking traffic at the scene of a motor vehicle crash on Expressway Drive North near Horseblock Road. A 2013 Hyundai sedan, driven by Blydenburgh, slammed into the passenger side of the police car, authorities said.

The officer, whom authorities declined to identify, was taken to St. Charles Hospital in Port Jefferson, where he was treated for minor injuries to his shoulder, neck and back, and released.

Blydenburgh was not injured.