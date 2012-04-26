LIRR repairs vandalism on Montauk branch

The Long Island Rail Road has repaired signal problems that caused train delays of up to 30 minutes Wednesday on the Montauk branch east of Babylon, LIRR said.

Vandalism caused the signal problems, but repairs were completed about 9 p.m., the railroad said. But residual delays of 10 to 15 minutes were still expected due to congestion, LIRR said.

The railroad did not specify where or how the vandalism occurred, but said trains were moving at slower speeds because of the problem.

With Ellen Yan