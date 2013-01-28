Lloyd Harbor family escapes fire that destroys garage

A family, including a young child and dog, escaped a fire that destroyed the garage at their home in Lloyd Harbor Monday morning, fire officials said.

About 40 firefighters from the Cold Spring Harbor, Halesite, Huntington and Huntington Manor fire departments aggressively battled the blaze at the home on West Neck Road, keeping the fire limited to a three-car garage connected by a breezeway -- and keeping it from spreading to the nearby two-story home, a spokesman for the departments said.

The fire was reported at 6:11 a.m. The family escaped before firefighters arrived on the scene and were uninjured.

Investigators from the Suffolk County police Arson Squad are attempting to determine the cause of the blaze.