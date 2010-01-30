Long Island villages recently incorporated

Sagaponack, 2005

Interest in a village was spurred by plans for a nearby Dunehampton Village, which never incorporated. Sagaponack residents feared Dunehampton would split their community in half, putting some of them in a new village that was not their own. Some Sagaponack residents also feared Dunehampton's incorporation would mean a loss of access to beaches and a loss in property values.

West Hampton Dunes, 1993

The village voted to incorporate after a series of storms, most notably the nor'easter of December 1992, destroyed most of the homes along the westernmost part of Dune Road. Homeowners sought legal status and resources to sue Suffolk County and the Army Corps of Engineers for putting in a groin field which led to the erosion that destroyed their homes.

Pine Valley, 1988

(disestablished in 1990)

The Southampton community was incorporated for less than 25 months when rising tax bills prompted the village to return to town oversight.

Islandia, 1985

The village incorporated after software firm CA Inc. opened its world headquarters there.