Lottery: $65G Take 5 winning ticket sold in Selden

A winning ticket worth $64,667 for Tuesday’s Take 5 drawing was sold at a Selden convenience store, the second such winner in the area over the past few days, the New York Lottery said.

The most recent ticket was sold at Selden Convenience & Food, 317 Middle Country Rd., the lottery said in a release, with the earlier ticket, worth $63,642, sold on Saturday at the 7-Eleven at 383 Hempstead Tpke. in West Hempstead.

Tuesday’s drawing also resulted in 221 winning tickets worth $438.50 each, with 88,484 winners in all, the lottery said.

“Somebody’s upcoming Fourth of July celebration just got a whole lot more fun!” said Gardner Gurney, a lottery official.

The winning numbers for Tuesday’s Take 5 drawing are 4, 6, 12, 29 and 36.