Man broke into business, stole cellphones, Riverhead police say

A Riverhead man was arrested Sunday and charged with breaking into a store near his home and stealing cellular phones.

Malik Rose, 18, of East Main Street, was being held overnight and is scheduled to be arraigned on a third-degree burglary charge Monday in Riverhead Justice Court, police said.

Riverhead police said Rose was observed on video surveillance breaking the glass on the front door of Mi Casa Multiservice at 703 E. Main St. and stealing six cellular phones.

His attorney could not be reached for comment.