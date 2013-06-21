Man accused of soliciting for fake charity

A Farmingville man was arrested and accused of going door to door to solicit money for a nonexistent charitable event, police said Thursday.

David Papik, 33, of Pinelawn Avenue, was charged Wednesday with second degree scheme to defraud.

A woman on Lidge Drive in Farmingville gave $10 to Papik Wednesday for a walk that he said would benefit the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation, according to Suffolk police. She notified authorities about her suspicions, police said, after she went online to research the fundraiser and found that it did not exist, police said.

Sixth Squad detectives asked that anyone with information or who might have been a victim to call 631-854-8652 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS.