Man crashes into house, charged with DWI

A Mattituck man was arrested on Saturday night after he crashed his vehicle into a tree and a house while driving while intoxicated, Southold Town police said.

Stephen J. Tuthill, Jr., 23, was driving a 2009 Honda west on Westphalia Drive near Cox Neck Road in Mattituck when he ran a stop sign, then struck a guy wire, a tree and a house, police said.

Tuthill left the scene and went home, where he was discovered and arrested, police said.

Tuthill was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident.