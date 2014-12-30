Man faces additional arson charges, Suffolk DA says

A Sagaponack man charged with setting fire to a multimillion-dollar home in Water Mill in April, now faces charges in another arson case, authorities said Monday.

David Osiecki, 54, was indicted and arraigned on a third-degree arson charge after authorities said he set fire to the Off Key Tiki Bar on Baker Place in Patchogue on Nov. 3, 2013, Suffolk County District Attorney Thomas Spota said in a news release.

Spota said an investigation found that after an argument with the bar's owner, Osiecki used a cigar to place a decorative bale of hay on fire after the bar closed. The blaze caused major damage to the building, officials said.

On April 19, Osiecki was charged with arson after authorities said he set on fire a seven-bedroom, eight-bathroom house on Dune Road, causing extensive damage.

Osiecki underwent psychiatric exams, and was found competent to understand the criminal charges against him, Spota said. Spota's office said the initial psychiatric evaluations do not preclude Osiecki from further examinations to determine "whether he was suffering from mental disease or defect at the time of the commission of the crimes."

After pleading not guilty to the new charge, Osiecki was remanded to the county jail without bail on Dec. 18, and is scheduled for a Feb. 6 court hearing before State Supreme Court Justice Fernando Camacho.