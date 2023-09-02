Setauket man found dead inside car in the waters off Stony Brook, police say

A Setauket man was found dead inside his car Friday night in the waters off a Stony Brook fishing dock, according to the Suffolk police.

Sixth Precinct officers found the man, who was 30 years old, inside his 2005 Lexus at about 10:15 p.m. after a 911 call reporting a car in the water off the dock, near Shore Road, the department wrote in a news release.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. His name wasn't released.

The death isn't considered to be criminal, according to the police press department office. The office did not explain how the department drew that conclusion.

No other information was released.

There are an estimated 1,200 to 1,500 submerged vehicle incidents, resulting in 400 to 600 deaths, every year in the United States, according to the aquatic safety and water rescue specialists Lifesaving Resources of Maine.