Man found shot to death in Baywood

Suffolk County Police detectives are investigating the death of man found shot in Baywood Sunday morning.

The body of Frank Gianetto, 39, was found lying in the roadway in an industrial area, in front of 20 Washington Ave., at about 6:30 a.m. by a motorist who notified Third Precinct officers, police said.

The body of Gianetto, whose address is unknown, was taken to the Suffolk County medical examiner's office, where an autopsy will be performed, police said.

Suffolk Homicide Chief Detective Lt. Jack Fitzpatrick said Gianetto was found in "an industrial area."

"Nothing is open on Sunday morning, certainly not in that area," Fitzpatrick said. "So the explanation for him being there is not clear."

Fitzpatrick said police are not releasing how many times Gianetto was shot, or what type of weapon was used. He added that nothing at the moment indicates the death is gang-related.

Investigators are trying to find out more about where Gianetto lived and are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 800-220-8477 or the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392.