Man shot 3 times outside W. Babylon home

A man was shot three times while in the street outside of a West Babylon home Wednesday evening, Suffolk police said.

The wounded man, in his 20s, was taken by helicopter to Stony Brook University Medical Center where he was reported in serious condition, police said.

The shooting took place on Centerwood Street about 6:30 p.m., police said.

No information was released by police concerning a possible motive for the shooting.

First Squad detectives were investigating.