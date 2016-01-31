Maria Martinez-Ramirez arrested on arson charges after Brentwood house fire, police say

A Brentwood woman was arrested on an arson charge Saturday after an early-morning fire that charred the side of her home, authorities said.

The Suffolk County police arson squad is investigating the fire on Claywood Drive, reported at 12:28 a.m., police said.

No injuries were reported. Brentwood firefighters extinguished the fire.

Maria Martinez Ramirez, 20, of Brentwood, was arrested at the scene and charged with fourth-degree arson, according to police.

She was released on $2,500 cash bail after her arraignment in First District Court in Central Islip. She and her attorney could not be reached.

Sign up for the Suffolk news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Suffolk County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

A man identified as her husband told News 12 Long Island that she was upset with him and set fire to some of his clothes outside. He said she didn’t intend to damage the house.

With Darran Simon