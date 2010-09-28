Mastic Beach man faces child rape charges

A 24-year-old man was arrested at his home in Mastic Beach and charged with the rape of a child "several years ago," Riverhead Town police said Tuesday.

It was not clear when Jose Benigno Sanchez-Gonzalez allegedly committed the rape.

But police said Sanchez-Gonzalez has been the subject of a Most Wanted poster issued by Riverhead police for the past few months - and he was arrested at a home on Aspen Drive in Mastic Beach with assistance from the U.S. Marshal's Regional Task Force early Tuesday.

It was not immediately clear what led police to the Mastic Beach address.

Sanchez-Gonzalez was charged with first-degree rape and endangering the welfare of a child. Newsday does not name rape victims.

Sign up for the Suffolk news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Suffolk County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Sanchez-Gonzalez has been held pending arraignment in Riverhead Town Justice Court. It was not immediately clear if he had legal representation.