East Northport woman convicted of stealing fundraiser proceeds meant for disabled teen

An East Northport woman was convicted Friday of stealing more than $30,000 from fundraiser proceeds that were supposed to be used to buy a van with a wheelchair lift for a teen with cerebral palsy, authorities said.

After a seven-day trial in Central Islip, Maureen Myles, 62, was found guilty by State Supreme Court Justice Fernando of third-degree grand larceny, two counts of fourth-degree grand larceny, scheme to defraud and petty larceny.

Myles was arrested in 2013 for stealing money raised at a Northport dinner benefit for the Huntington teen, Suffolk County prosecutors said.

It's the second time Myles has been convicted of scheme to defraud and grand larceny, authorities said. In 2004, she was convicted of both charges for buying $40,000 worth of Bermuda cruise tickets using a credit card number she stole from her employer.

The prosecutor's office will recommend a maximum prison sentence of 3 1/2 to 7 years when Myles is sentenced Sept. 2.