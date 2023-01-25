Medford fire: 2 firefighters, 1 resident injured

Two firefighters and a resident were hospitalized after sustaining undisclosed injuries during a house fire Wednesday in Medford, Suffolk County fire officials said.

Suffolk County police said the fire on Locust Avenue, near the intersection of Mulligan Drive, was reported in a 911 call at about 9:30 a.m.

Firefighters from the Medford Fire Department responded and fire officials said additional departments also assisted, including firefighters from Coram, Farmingville, Hagerman in East Patchogue, Holtsville, North Patchogue and Yaphank.

Officials did not immediately identify the department with which the two injured firefighters serve. They were transported to Stony Brook University Hospital.

A Suffolk fire official said a resident of the home was also transported to a local hospital after being injured in the blaze.

Sign up for the Suffolk news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Suffolk County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Video from the scene showed flames raging from several windows on the first and second floors of the home, as well as thick smoke billowing from windows.

While the fire was declared under control at about 10:30 a.m. the scene remained active after 11 a.m., officials said.

An arson investigator responded to the scene, as did the Red Cross, a Suffolk fire official said. That official said the Red Cross will provide shelter for the residents Wednesday.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known. Additional information was not immediately available.

Check back for updates on this developing story.