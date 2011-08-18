Medford victim's family marks birth, death

Friday is doubly sad for the Taccetta family.

Had Jaime Lee Taccetta not been slain two months ago Friday in the Medford pharmacy massacre, the family would have celebrated the young mother's 34th birthday with happiness.

Instead, the Taccetta family will mark the day at her grave.

Taccetta, of Farmingville, was one of the four victims shot dead on the morning of June 19 -- Father's Day -- at Haven Drugs; police say the gunman was a drug addict who went on to pilfer the store of prescription pills.

The Taccetta family plans to go to Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Coram, where Jaime Taccetta is buried, to release balloons in her honor after having cake together, her brother Danny Taccetta said Thursday.

"Tomorrow will be two months she is dead," he said.

In honor of his sister, Taccetta had a tattoo inked on his shoulder: her name, her date of birth and death, with hands clasped with the Irish Celtic cross and the rosary, all in front of clouds and the sun.

At the time of her death, Jaime Taccetta had two daughters; she was planning to remarry in October.

David Laffer, 33, of Medford and his wife, Melinda Brady, 29, are charged in the case.

Laffer is charged with murder, and authorities say Brady was her husband's getaway driver.

They have pleaded not guilty and both are due in court Sept. 22.

Authorities have called the slayings the worst mass shooting incident in Suffolk County history.