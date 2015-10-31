Motorcyclist dies after hitting car on Jericho Turnpike in Huntington, say cops

A Huntington man is dead after his motorcycle struck a car Friday afternoon, Suffolk County police said.

Police said Michael Awamy, 52, was driving his black 2008 Kawasaki Ninja east on Jericho Turnpike about 4:15 p.m. when he hit a westbound 2008 Nissan Sentra that was trying to turn left onto Sweet Hollow Road in Huntington.

Awamy, of Clark Street, was taken to Huntington Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Nissan driver Erick Sosa, 17, of Central Islip was not hurt, police said.

Both vehicles were impounded for safety checks and the investigation is ongoing, police said.