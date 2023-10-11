1 person killed in fire at Gildersleeve Mobile Home Park in N. Amityville, authorities say
One person is dead following an early morning fire at a mobile home park in North Amityville, Suffolk police and fire officials said.
Firefighters from the nearby North Amityville Fire Department station responded to the blaze at the Gildersleeve Mobile Home Park on Broadway at about 7:10 a.m., fire officials said.
Suffolk police confirmed one person had died, but said it was unclear if there was anyone else in the residence at the time or whether anyone in the surrounding residences was injured. They could provide no further information, including the identity of the victim.
Police said detectives from both the Arson and Homicide squads are investigating the incident.
An employee who answered the phone at Gildersleeve confirmed the fire occurred there but said they would have no comment.
The mobile home park is located on the west side of Broadway, about a quarter-mile north of Sunrise Highway and directly across the street from the North Amityville fire house.
