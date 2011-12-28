Mobile home owners say new rents too high

Residents of a North Amityville mobile home park have learned what it might cost to live in the new development that may displace their homes -- and many say they won't be able to afford the rent.

An attorney for developer R Squared Llc revealed during a crowded Town of Babylon Zoning Board hearing last week that monthly rents in the new complex for a one-bedroom apartment for an individual making $56,000 a year could amount to $1,407.

The lawyer, James Gaughran, of Huntington, said the estimate reflects the area's workforce or affordable housing rental rates.

But the announcement of the possible rents drew an eruption of gasps and sarcastic laughter from residents of Frontier Mobile Home Park -- many of whom own their mobile homes but pay $635 in monthly rent to the landowner. "That's just insanity," said resident Laura Zilinski. "That's affordable? Some of these people are struggling at $635!"

While residents weigh their options -- including an offer from the developer of $20,000 to each homeowner in the mobile home park's civic group -- the town board is expected to vote Thursday on the rezoning needed for the development.

R Squared is seeking many variances for the project, including one to make some of the buildings 49 feet high. This drew the ire of park neighbor Alexis Gadsden, who told officials the development is likely to drive up traffic on her street and unwanted problems from construction that is slated to last three to five years.

"You're putting a four-story building in front of my home, and it's just not right," she told the town board.

After the town board votes on the proposed zoning changes, the zoning board of appeals -- due to reconvene on the matter on Jan. 12 -- must approve the variances.

Town officials have said that without the development, which would replace the 50-year-old, 500-occupant mobile home park with 500 one- and two-bedroom rental units as well as commercial space and a pool, the park will be condemned by the county for health and safety reasons.

Manhattan attorney Samuel Kramer, who represents the civic association, said more than 200 residents are willing to take the developer's offer, a number he considers sufficient to begin talks with R Squared.

But at recent meetings, some residents have complained that many Spanish-speaking park residents have been left out of much of the conversations on the matter and are not fully informed. As a result, town Councilman Tony Martinez translated a brief meeting with some residents last week and held a larger meeting with Spanish-speaking residents last night. "They were in the dark," Martinez said before the meeting. "We want to make sure everybody is aware of what's happening."