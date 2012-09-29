More Suffolk mosquitoes test positive for West Nile

Two more mosquito samples have tested positive for West Nile virus, bringing the total this year to 210 in Suffolk County, health officials said Friday.

Of the recent positive samples, one was collected Sept. 19 at Watch Hill, Fire Island, and the other on Sept. 21 in West Babylon, according to the health department.

Three human cases have been reported in the county, with all three people either recovered or recovering, the department said. Officials are waiting for word on five additional cases that are likely to be positive for West Nile.

In Nassau County, where 81 mosquito samples have tested positive, eight people have been infected and one has died from the disease, a county health spokeswoman said.

People contract West Nile through the bite of an infected mosquito.