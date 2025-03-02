Dariusz Sokolowski, of Centereach, dies in motorcycle crash, police say

A motorcyclist was killed Saturday night in Lake Ronkonkoma after colliding with a passenger vehicle.

Dariusz Sokolowski, 54, from Centereach, was driving a Harley Davidson on Portion Road near Hawkins Avenue at about 8:10 p.m., when it collided with a Subaru turning onto the road from a parking lot, Suffolk police said.

Sokolowski was pronounced dead at Stony Brook University Hospital. The driver of the Subaru was treated for minor injuries at the hospital.

Suffolk County police detectives are investigating the crash. "There was no criminality, no charges — very unfortunate," a spokesman for the Suffolk County police said.

Check back for updates on this developing story.