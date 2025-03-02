Long IslandSuffolk

Dariusz Sokolowski, of Centereach, dies in motorcycle crash, police say

By Tracy Tullistracy.tullis@newsday.com

A motorcyclist was killed Saturday night in Lake Ronkonkoma after colliding with a passenger vehicle.

Dariusz Sokolowski, 54, from Centereach, was driving a Harley Davidson on Portion Road near Hawkins Avenue at about 8:10 p.m., when it collided with a Subaru turning onto the road from a parking lot, Suffolk police said.

Sokolowski was pronounced dead at Stony Brook University Hospital. The driver of the Subaru was treated for minor injuries at the hospital.

Suffolk County police detectives are investigating the crash. "There was no criminality, no charges — very unfortunate," a spokesman for the Suffolk County police said.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

More coverage: In 2023, 222 people died in Long Island car crashes. Suffolk has led the state in the total number of traffic fatalities for at least a decade, while Nassau has ranked second deadliest in six of the past 10 years, a recent Newsday analysis found.

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
For spring training, Newsday travel writer Scott Vogel couldn't choose whether to visit the Yankees in Tampa or the Mets in Port St. Lucie, so he visited them both.  Credit: Randee Daddona

Play ball: Turn the NY baseball teams' springtime home into your next vacation For spring training, Newsday travel writer Scott Vogel couldn't choose whether to visit the Yankees in Tampa or the Mets in Port St. Lucie, so he visited them both. 

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
For spring training, Newsday travel writer Scott Vogel couldn't choose whether to visit the Yankees in Tampa or the Mets in Port St. Lucie, so he visited them both.  Credit: Randee Daddona

Play ball: Turn the NY baseball teams' springtime home into your next vacation For spring training, Newsday travel writer Scott Vogel couldn't choose whether to visit the Yankees in Tampa or the Mets in Port St. Lucie, so he visited them both. 

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME