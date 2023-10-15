Willie Hart of Yaphank accused of slaying girlfriend who was found not breathing in Patchogue motel, police say

A Yaphank man is facing murder charges in connection with the death of his girlfriend who authorities found not breathing at a Patchogue motel in May, Suffolk police said Sunday.

Police found Candace Woodruff, 37, of Katy, Texas inside a room at Shore Motor Inn off Sunrise Highway at 2:25 a.m. on May 29 after receiving a 911 call reporting a woman not breathing, police said. She was pronounced dead at a hospital a short time later, police said.

An autopsy conducted by the Suffolk County Medical Examiner's office later determined that Woodruff died of asphyxia, police said. Police did not immediately provide a timeline between the autopsy and Sunday's arrest.

Police charged Willie Hart, 59, of Long Island Avenue with second-degree murder following an investigation by Homicide Squad detectives, police said. Police described Hart as Woodruff’s boyfriend.

Hart surrendered to Suffolk police Sunday morning and is being held overnight at the Suffolk County jail in Yaphank. He will be arraigned in Riverhead Monday, police said.