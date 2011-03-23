Muslim police chaplain on King hearings

When Nayyar Imam became the Suffolk County Police Department's first Muslim chaplain, he received a gold badge specially designed with a crescent moon and star rather than a cross. He was sworn in with his hand on a Quran.

At a time when congressional hearings led by Rep. Peter King have focused on accusations U.S. Muslim leaders are not cooperating with law enforcement to fight terrorism, Imam said he hopes his post will show Muslims are doing their part.

Claiming Muslims are not working with police is "a total lie. I am one of them. What else does he want?" said Imam, 55, a native of Pakistan who came to the United States in 1982.

King (R-Seaford) said Wednesday he had no comment on Imam. At his hearing he said, "Al-Qaida is actively targeting the American Muslim community for recruitment," and that "to combat this threat, moderate leadership must emerge from the Muslim community."

Imam, a Mount Sinai resident and pharmacist by training, was sworn in as chaplain last year, capping years of human-rights and interfaith activism on behalf of Muslims on Long Island. He is chairman of the Town of Brookhaven Anti-Bias Task Force, was the first Muslim member of the Human Rights Commission of Suffolk County and is chairman of the Muslim Advisory Board created four years ago to assist Suffolk Executive Steve Levy.

Sign up for the Suffolk news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Suffolk County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

He's also served as president of the Selden-based Islamic Association of Long Island mosque. While not officially an imam -- or Islamic minister -- he often leads prayers at mosques and officiates at events such as funerals. As chaplain, his duties may include spiritual counseling of police, but will be focused mainly on serving as a bridge between police and Muslims.

Levy called Imam "a respected man of faith and also a magnificent human being. He speaks of people, love of family and love of country. Nayyar is an outstanding role model and bridge builder."

Suffolk Police Commissioner Richard Dormer said the department has an "excellent relationship" with local Muslim leaders, including Imam, meeting regularly with them "to discuss law enforcement issues. We have a very open and productive relationship."

Nassau County police said they do not have a Muslim chaplain, though Muslim leaders give cultural-sensitivity courses.

Imam was selected for the new post after spending the past eight years giving a cultural-sensitivity course at Suffolk's academy for new officers. He said his advice includes telling cadets that if a Muslim woman does not look them straight in the eye, they should not think she is hiding something. He points out that women are not supposed to look a man they do not know in the eye. They are not supposed to shake hands with men, either.

Imam also reminds police to take off their shoes if they visit a mosque as a sign of respect all Muslims practice.

Imam said he hopes that serving as a bridge between police and Muslims will foster trust on both sides and convince the public that mainstream Muslims abhor terrorism. Noting that some Muslims were killed in the 9/11 attacks and Muslim-American soldiers have died in Iraq and Afghanistan, he said, "We're dying for America. We are giving our lives for this country."