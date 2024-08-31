78th Annual Shinnecock powwow in Southampton
The 78th Annual Shinnecock powwow was held at the Shinnecock Indian Reservation in Southampton on Saturday. NewsdayTV's Drew Scott reports. Credit: Newsday/Kendall Rodriguez
The 78th Annual Shinnecock powwow was held at the Shinnecock Indian Reservation in Southampton on Saturday. NewsdayTV's Drew Scott reports. Credit: Newsday/Kendall Rodriguez
The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.
Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months