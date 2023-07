Suffolk County police were investigating a near drowning reported in a backyard pool in Medford on Saturday.

A 37-year-old man was pulled from a pool behind a house on Pennsylvania Avenue unconscious around 4:33 p.m., according to a law enforcement official.

The man, a resident of the home, was airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital, where he was in critical condition, police said.

Detectives were investigating the incident.