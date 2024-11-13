Long IslandSuffolk

New canine to patrol MacArthur Airport

Trisko II was introduced as Suffolk County Police’s newest dog to patrol Long Island McArthur Airport. NewsdayTV's Ken Buffa reports. Credit: NewsdayTV; Newsday / Kendall Rodriguez

