Northern Parkway overpass at Route 110 reopens

Motorists finally got to use the eastbound lanes on the rebuilt Northern State Parkway overpass at Route 110 in Huntington Thursday morning.

Eastbound lanes opened as scheduled, by 6 a.m., state transportation officials said. The westbound lanes opened Oct. 5.

It ends months of driving over a temporary bridge and marks the completion of a major phase in one of Long Island's largest state road projects, a $56 million undertaking. The temporary bridge had been constructed to minimize traffic disruptions and long-term lane closures on an interchange used by about 120,000 motorists daily.

The interchange renovation included the construction of two new parkway bridges -- one in each direction -- as well as reconfiguring on-ramps and exits and widening Route 110. The plan also calls for improved drainage, nearby sidewalks and landscaping.

State officials said work on the overpass finished months ahead of schedule.

The entire project is expected to be finished earlier than scheduled, by the end of next year, transportation officials said. The contract with Grace Industries of Plainview had called for an August 2014 opening.