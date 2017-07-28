Officials: Firefighter hurt in N. Amityville repair shop blaze

An assistant fire chief was injured in an early morning fire at a gas station auto repair shop in North Amityville on Friday, Suffolk County fire officials said.

North Amityville Fire Department Third Assistant Chief Craig Riordan was taken to Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow for treatment of burns to his neck, suffered fighting what Department Chief Aaron Collins described as “a very hot fire” at Payero Auto Repair on Route 110.

Riordan was treated and later released, Collins said.

Police said the fire was reported in a 911 call received at 2 a.m. Firefighters from North Amityville, Amityville, Copiague, Farmingdale, East Farmingdale, South Farmingdale, North Lindenhurst and Wheatley Heights, as well as a crew from the Wyandanch-Wheatley Heights Ambulance Corps, all responded.

Photos from the scene show a fire in the interior of the repair shop, which is behind a gas station with pumps located toward the street.

Collins said the fire was reported by a passer-by, who saw smoke coming from the shop. He said that firefighters found five or six cars, a flatbed truck and auto repair tools — including combustible acetylene tanks used for welding — inside the shop and were most concerned with moving the tanks to prevent any potential explosion. Collins said that fast work by firefighters managed to move that equipment and keep the fire from spreading to nearby gas pumps.

He said firefighters had the fire under control in about 40 minutes and were at the scene for about two hours. . . .

Police said Arson Squad detectives are investigating the cause. Fire officials said the Town of Babylon Fire Marshal also will investigate the fire and any damage to the location.