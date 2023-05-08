Omni Recycling employee killed in industrial accident

An employee of a West Babylon recycling plant was killed Monday afternoon in an industrial accident, Suffolk County police said.

The man, whose name was not identified pending notification of next of kin, was an employee of Omni Recycling on Alder Street.

He was struck by a payloader at about 1 p.m. and pronounced dead at the scene, according to Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives, who are investigating the incident.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has been notified of the incident, police said.

Anyone with information about the accident is asked to contact the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392.