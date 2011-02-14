On a mission to save American Legion hall

Rotting has replaced rolling at the American Legion hall in Greenport.

The polished wood floors where teenagers in roller skates gathered on Sunday nights a half century ago have buckled. The roof that covered a Charlie Daniels concert and a Jimmy "Superfly" Snuka professional wrestling event as well as hundreds of parties, wedding receptions and community events now leaks.

A slice of Americana and a symbol of East End history risks falling into ruin - unless the American Legion post finds funds for restoration.

"This place was really jumping," said Bob White, 84, who grew up in Greenport and took part in the Sunday night roller skating ritual.

After serving under Gen. George Patton and fighting in World War II's Battle of the Bulge, White returned to the hall as an American Legion member. He stood recently in the empty building and recalled the Hammond organ that provided the soundtrack for his teen years.

The hall, on Third Street just north of the Shelter Island Ferry terminal, closed to the public last year when the deterioration became a safety hazard.

The Burton Potter American Legion Post 185 has launched a fundraising campaign to restore the building. While private donations, small events and contributions from local businesses have brought in several thousand dollars, the post needs a total of $200,000 for the restoration.

The post can't do it alone. While it boasted a peak membership of more than 300 after World War II, members now number fewer than 100, most of them World War II veterans in their 80s. Post members hope the building's significance to the entire community generates increased financial support. The village has agreed to put notices about the campaign in its utility bills.

In its prime, the hall hosted activities and events that attracted people from around the area, including teens from Shelter Island, East Marion and Orient, according to John Montgomery, 74, Commander of Post 185. With seating for 1,200 people, the hall was the largest public facility on the North Fork.

"I would come here whenever I had 50 cents," to go skating, Montgomery recalled.

George Costello, 61, one of the few Vietnam-era veterans to join the post, has made restoring the hall a personal mission.

He joined in 1971 because his cousin was post commander at the time. "I said I would join, but I won't be active," said Costello, a marine contractor.

But once he realized the extent of the damage, his participation increased.

"I went down there three or four months ago and found the place was falling down around us," Costello said. "I talked to a couple of other guys, and said 'This is my new mission in life. We have to fix this.' "Donations for the renovation of Burton Potter American Legion Post 185 Hall can be sent to Greenport American Legion Building Fund, P.O. Box 103, Greenport, NY 11944.