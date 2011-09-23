Parole for Matthew Solomon denied again

Matthew Solomon has been denied parole for the fourth time while serving a sentence of 18 years to life for killing his wife, Lisa, in 1987 and dumping her body in a field near their apartment building in Huntington Station, officials said Friday.

The Parole Board said in a brief decision that it took note of Solomon's "continued positive institutional adjustment and behavior," but was still denying his plea.

Solomon, 46, must wait another two years before he can apply for parole again.

"We find more compelling the senseless loss of life, the lifelong effects on all families involved and the community," the board, now an arm of the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, said.

Solomon, serving his sentence in Sing Sing Correctional Facility in Ossining, was convicted in 1988 of killing his wife on Christmas Eve 1987. Sentence was imposed in February 1989.

Sign up for the Suffolk news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Suffolk County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The statement said that his release would be "incompatible with public safety" and would "undermine respect for the law" -- wording the board also used in September 2009, when it last denied parole.