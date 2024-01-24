New York resident dies after eating Stew Leonard's cookie made by Islip baker, officials say

A New York resident died from an allergic reaction after eating a cookie containing undeclared peanuts sold at a Connecticut Stew Leonard's and produced by an Islip bakery, the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection announced.

The person, an individual in their 20s, consumed a vanilla Florentine cookie at a social gathering in Connecticut, according to Connecticut health department officials. The date of the victim's death was not disclosed.

Stew Leonard's issued a recall for the product on Tuesday, stating that it was sold at its Danbury and Newington locations from Nov. 6 to Dec. 31. and have a “best by” date of Jan. 5, 2024. Consumers with a nut allergy should immediately dispose of the cookies or return them to the point of sale and seek medical attention if necessary.

The release did not address the death of the customer.

“Correct labeling so that people who have food allergies can appropriately protect themselves is of utmost importance. I am devastated to learn of this incident and will work with partners to ensure that we can protect people with food allergies,” said Connecticut Public Health Commissioner Manisha Juthani in a statement. “I cannot stress enough the importance of food allergy awareness so that an avoidable tragedy like this doesn’t happen again.”

The Connecticut DCP said that the cookies were manufactured by wholesaler Cookies United in Islip, labeled with the Stew Leonard’s brand name.

In a statement, Cookies United said that Stew Leonard’s had stated in an earlier news release that “The cookies contain peanuts, which was an ingredient not disclosed to Stew Leonard’s by the manufacturer.”

However, Cookies United said it notified Stew Leonard’s in July that “this product now contains peanuts and all products shipped to them have been labeled accordingly” and that the product is repackaged at Stew Leonard's facilities.

“The incorrect label was created by, and applied to, their product by Stew Leonard’s,” the statement said.

Cookies United also said “hearts and condolences are first with the family” of the customer, and that it is cooperating with the New York State Department of Agriculture in compliance with all applicable rules and regulations relating to the product.

According to its website, Cookies United is a wholly-owned subsidiary of United Baking Co., founded in 1994 and based in Shirley. It provides “private label baked goods for consumers nationwide” and has operated its Islip bakery since 2014.

Connecticut-based Stew Leonard's operates seven grocery stores in Connecticut, New Jersey and New York. It owns two Long Island locations, in Farmingdale and East Meadow. The Connecticut-based company plans on opening a store in Clifton, New Jersey in this summer.

While Stew Leonard's and Cookies United addressed the issue in news releases, they did not immediately respond to a request for comment.