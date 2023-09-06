Woman seriously injured after crash on Hawkins Avenue in Lake Ronkonkoma, police say

A 52-year-old woman was seriously injured Wednesday when she was struck by the driver of a vehicle in Lake Ronkonkoma, Suffolk police said.

The unidentified woman was walking south along Hawkins Avenue, approaching the intersection of Express Drive North, when she was struck by the driver of a southbound 2019 Jeep Renegade at 6:14 a.m., police said.

The woman, 52, was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of serious injuries, police said.

The driver of the Jeep, a 73-year-old man, was not injured, and remained at the scene, according to police.

The Jeep was impounded for a safety check, police said.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to call the Fourth Squad at 631-854-8452.

Check back for updates on this developing story.