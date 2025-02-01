Pedestrian killed by hit-and-run driver in Lake Grove, police say

Detectives are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a pedestrian dead in Lake Grove early Saturday morning, Suffolk County police said.

A woman was crossing Route 347 — known as Smithtown Bypass in Smithtown and Nesconset Highway in Brookhaven — near Hallock Road around 6:20 a.m. when she was struck by a vehicle traveling east on the highway, according to a police press release. The vehicle fled the scene, the police said.

Police will release the name of the victim after her family is notified, officials said.

Anyone with information on the crash may contact the Suffolk County Police Department's major case unit at 631-852-6555 or they can anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS.