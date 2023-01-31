Sharif Murray struck, killed while walking on Route 25A in Rocky Point, Suffolk police say

A pedestrian was killed Monday night when he was struck by a sport utility vehicle while crossing a road in Rocky Point, Suffolk County police said.

Thomas O’Brien was driving a 2018 Subaru Forester eastbound on Route 25A, east of Rocky Point Road, when his SUV struck Sharif Murray, who was crossing the road at 9:30 p.m., authorities said.

Murray, 21, of Rocky Point, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to detectives from the Seventh Squad.

O’Brien, 75, and his wife, Mildred O’Brien, 75, of Shoreham, were not injured, police said.

The vehicle was impounded for a safety check.

Sign up for the Suffolk news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Suffolk County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to contact the Seventh Squad at 631-852-8752.