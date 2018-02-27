Cops: Woman hit, seriously injured on Montauk Highway in Oakdale

A pedestrian was seriously injured when she was hit by two vehicles Monday in Oakdale, Suffolk County police said.

The 40-year-old woman, a Bay Shore resident, was crossing Montauk Highway about 6:45 p.m. when she was hit by a westbound 2017 Jeep at Idle Hour Boulevard, police said.

She was then struck by a westbound 2004 Nissan that was making a left turn onto Idle Hour Boulevard, police said.

The woman was taken to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore, and no criminality was involved, police said.