Brentwood collision: Man killed crossing Suffolk Avenue

A pedestrian was fatally struck by a car in Brentwood early Saturday morning, according to Suffolk County Police.

The victim, who has not yet been identified, was crossing Suffolk Avenue near Route 111 at 4:45 a.m. when he was hit by a Toyota, Suffolk police said.

The Toyota driver was headed eastbound on Suffolk Avenue before the crash and was not injured, police said.

The victim was taken to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore and pronounced dead, police said.

The car was impounded for a safety check and police are continuing to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Third Squad at 631-854-8352.