Pedestrian struck and killed crossing Montauk Highway in Water Mill, police say

A pedestrian was struck and killed crossing Montauk Highway in Water Mill late Saturday night, Southampton Town Police said.

The pedestrian, who has not yet been identified by police, was crossing at the Scuttle Hole Road intersection about 11 p.m. Saturday. The victim was struck by a 2019 Nissan Sedan headed east on Montauk Highway, police said.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, police said in a news release.

The driver, Spencer Cannon, 28, of Southampton, was not injured, police said. His vehicle was impounded for a safety check, but no criminality is suspected, according to police.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Southampton Town Police Detectives Bureau at 631-702-2230.

The fatal crash comes after a deadly August, where at least 30 motor vehicle-related fatalities were reported on Suffolk and Nassau county roads, according to information released by local police departments.

From 2020 through 2022, Long Island has averaged 18.2 roadway fatalities per month, according to the most recent data available from the Institute for Traffic Safety Management and Research. The total number of fatalities on Long Island roads increased each year from 2019 to 2022, the agency reported.

A Newsday analysis in 2021 found that Long Island roads are among New York State's deadliest to walk and bike, but few drivers involved in crashes that kill pedestrians and bicyclists face criminal charges.

There were 74,683 crashes on Long Island in 2022 — 35,748 in Suffolk and 38,935 in Nassau, according to preliminary statistics maintained by the Institute for the University at Albany-based Traffic Safety Management & Research. In those crashes, 154 were killed and 13,533 injured in Suffolk and 80 were killed and 14,514 injured in Nassau.