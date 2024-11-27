Woman killed crossing Veterans Highway; police search for hit-and-run driver
A woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash Wednesday morning while crossing Veterans Highway in Bohemia, Suffolk police said.
The woman, who has not been identified, was struck at 5:15 a.m. by a vehicle heading west at Fifth Avenue. The vehicle fled the scene, police said. Police did not give a description of the vehicle.
The woman was declared dead at the scene.
Veterans Highway was closed in both directions in the vicinity of the crash Wednesday morning. The highway remained closed as of 11 a.m.; there was no estimate on when it may reopen.
Detectives are asking anyone with information to call the Suffolk Police Major Case Unit at 631-852-6555 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-220-TIPS.
Check back for updates on this developing story.
More coverage:Newsday has reported. The level was the highest since 2015, as dangerous driving increased post-COVID-19 and police traffic enforcement dropped, according to a Newsday analysis of crash and ticketing data and traffic experts.Long Island traffic crashes claimed 243 lives in 2022, 29% more than in 2019,
