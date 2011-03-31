Permit for Brentwood Chipotle considered

Islip Town's planning board Thursday night will hold an initial public hearing to consider special permits for Long Island's eighth Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurant, to be located along the southern side of Motor Parkway in Brentwood.

Planning Commissioner Dave Genaway said a town zoning decision in October 2008 set a deed covenant requiring that at least half the shopping area's floor space be devoted to restaurant and office use.

"We didn't want an overproduction of retail in the area, and this application would continue the established land use pattern and restaurant row concept along the south side of Motor Parkway," he said.

The Brentwood location, just east of Brentwood Parkway, is owned by Quadrangle Properties, and totals about 3,000 square feet. It would have indoor seating for 48 customers and outdoor seating for 24, said William Bonesso, the Uniondale-based attorney representing the eatery.

"The number of employees for a site such as this typically would total around 25 -- some part-time and some full-time," Bonesso said.

The site is directly south of the Hauppauge industrial park in Smithtown, which includes offices, warehouses and factories. "Some of those offices no doubt would have their own cafeterias, but we think this is a nice addition to the area's dining alternatives," Bonesso said.

The Colorado-based Chipotle began in 1993 and first sold stock to the public in 2006. Its first Long Island restaurant opened in Hicksville in December 2006.