Mother, stepfather of missing Florida teen Perry Cohen are organizers of Art Southampton

The mother and stepfather of a Florida teen who's been missing since his fishing boat was found capsized are the organizers of an annual summer arts festival in the Hamptons.

Nick Korniloff, Perry Cohen's stepfather, is director of Art Miami, a Miami-based organization overseeing eight high-profile art fairs around the country, including Art Southampton. Perry's mother is Pamela Cohen, the company's director of marketing, sponsorships and VIP relations.

A request for comment from Art Miami was not immediately returned Thursday. Art Miami also runs Art New York, an annual festival in Manhattan.

This year's Art Southampton festival took place July 9-13, two weeks before Perry Cohen, 14, vanished.

Perry and friend Austin Stefanos, also 14, embarked on a fishing trip near their south Florida homes on July 24. They were last seen buying fuel for their 19-foot boat near Jupiter, Florida.

The Coast Guard has mounted a search for the boys that covers 40,000 square nautical miles, stretching from Florida's southern regions to South Carolina, with plans to continue into Friday, according to The Associated Press.

Search crews found the capsized boat on Sunday, but there has been no sign of the two boys.

Both families have received a wealth of support from around the country, including from Florida residents volunteering their boats to continue scouring the Atlantic coast. A GoFundMe page to support the search has raised almost $227,000 in two days.