East Hampton Town Supervisor Peter Van Scoyoc to retire at year's end

East Hampton Town Supervisor Peter Van Scoyoc plans to retire from public service at the end of the year and will not seek reelection when his two-year term ends then.

The supervisor said in a statement Friday morning that he made the decision after “thoughtful consideration and consultation" with his family during the holidays.

Van Scoyoc, 63, a Democrat from the town's Northwest Woods area, has served as supervisor since 2018 and has been a member of the Town Board for 12 years.

“This time has been marked by daunting challenges but also many successes,” his statement also said. “I am proud of the work that has been accomplished by the town board under my leadership and I feel that the town is currently on solid footing.”

Deputy Supervisor Kathee Burke-Gonzalez also announced Friday morning she will screen for the supervisor position with the East Hampton Democratic Committee as soon as next week.

Sign up for the Suffolk news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Suffolk County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

She is currently serving a four-year term on the town board and was reelected most recently in 2021.

Van Scoyoc won a Democratic primary in 2021 prior to winning reelection.

Check back for updates this developing story.