Suffolk County homicide detectives have determined the death of a 52-year-old man in Centerport Friday to be "noncriminal" in nature, police said Sunday.

Police were called to the Huntington Beach Community Association on Adams Street around 5:17 p.m. and discovered the Centerport resident dead at the scene.

No further details about the death, including the man's identity, were released because a crime was not involved, police said.