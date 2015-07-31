Police: Deer Park man arrested in catalytic-converter thefts

A Deer Park man faces auto-stripping and grand-larceny charges for allegedly stealing catalytic converters from vehicles parked in industrial lots during a monthlong span, Suffolk County police said Friday.

Robert Storey, 33, of 142 W. 10th St., was arrested at about 4:30 a.m. Thursday as Officer Timothy Conroy saw him stealing a catalytic converter from a truck parked at a business on Skip Lane in Baywood, police said.

Investigation by detectives from the Fourth and Fifth precincts, the Property Recovery team and officers from the Larceny Task Force determined that Storey had stolen numerous catalytic converters since June 29, stripping them mostly from trucks parked at business in industrial areas, police said.

The converters, a part of a vehicle's exhaust system, contain precious metals, including platinum, that can be exchanged for cash at scrap yards.

He is charged with two counts of first-degree auto stripping, nine counts of second-degree auto stripping, three counts of third-degree auto stripping and multiple counts of criminal mischief and grand larceny.

Storey is scheduled to be arraigned Friday at First District Court in Central Islip.