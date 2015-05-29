Police: Driver crashes into car, restaurant, tree in Baiting Hollow

A driver unable to control his car crashed into a parked vehicle, a restaurant and a tree Thursday night in Baiting Hollow, police said.

Harold Adamo, 70, of Fort Salonga, backed out of a parking space shortly after 7 p.m. but was unable to stop, hitting a parked car, according to Riverhead police.

Adamo then drove his 2006 Mercedes-Benz through the parking lot and crashed into the north side entrace to the Cooperage Inn restaurant, 2218 Sound Ave., police said.

Police said Adamo again put the Mercedes in reverse, this time crossing a lawn and striking a tree.

The cause of the accident is under investigation. No injuries were reported.

The Riverhead Town fire marshal responded to inspect the damage to the restaurant, which wasn't immediately known.