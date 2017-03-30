Long IslandSuffolk

Driver suffers ‘medical event’ before Wyandanch crash, police say

A driver who Suffolk County police said had suffered a "medical event" lost control of his 2014 Toyota on Thursday, March 30, 2017, in Wyandanch, striking a utility pole and crashing through a fence. Credit: Joseph Cassano

By John Valentijohn.valenti@newsday.com

A driver who police said had suffered a “medical event” lost control of his 2014 Toyota Thursday morning in Wyandanch, striking a utility pole and crashing through a fence.

The single-vehicle crash on Straight Path occurred at 10:06 a.m.

Suffolk County police did not release the identity of the driver, who was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip via Wyandanch-Wheatley Heights Ambulance. The driver’s condition was not known.

Additional details were not immediately available.

