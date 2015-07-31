Long IslandSuffolk

Police: Duo used fraudulent check to buy $60G Ford truck

Suffolk County police have released surveillance images of two men who they said their investigators and the Quogue police are attempting to locate. Police said the pair bought a black 2014 Ford Raptor pickup truck from a Quogue dealership on July 18, 2015, making a down payment with a fake check. Credit: SCPD

The men bought a black 2014 Ford Raptor pickup truck, worth almost $60,000, from a Quogue dealership earlier this month -- only to have employees learn too late that the down payment check was fake.

Suffolk County police said their investigators and the Quogue police are attempting to locate the duo, as well as an accomplice who drove them to the dealership, Otis Ford, in a silver four-door sedan.

Police said the incident occurred on July 18 at the dealership on Montauk Highway.

The men, who claimed to be a grandfather and his grandson, agreed to purchase the F-150 Raptor, a high-end, high-performance pickup truck, for almost $60,000, police said. They used a cashier's check for the down payment, then financed the remaining balance through Ford Motor Credit Corp.

But, police said, after the suspects had taken possession of the pickup, employees at Otis learned the check was fraudulent -- issued in the name of a Texas man who'd had his identity stolen.

Police released surveillance images of the suspects, as well as of the silver sedan. They are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential and callers are eligible for a cash reward of up to $5,000 for any information leading to an arrest.

